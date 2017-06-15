Qubit Partners with Looker on Personalization

Qubit and Looker have established a partnership to bring data-driven decision making to personalization for ecommerce businesses.

Qubit provides the platform for marketers to create highly segmented personalized experiences while Looker allows businesses to consistently define metrics across the organization to make data more accessible, sharable, and secure.

"Looker is a company that I have admired for a long time," said Graham Cooke, founder and CEO of Qubit, in a statement. "In a typical week at Qubit, we collect 70 billion data points which our customers need to analyze, in order to understand their visitors and then influence them through powerful personalization. Looker is a tool which enables organizations to simply and efficiently manage and make sense of the data they are collecting. It's an incredibly exciting time!" "At Looker, we believe everyone should have access to explore and understand the data that drives their business," said Keenan Rice, vice president of alliances at Looker, in a statement. "Qubit empowers some of the biggest ecommerce companies to personalize to their customer base, processing literally billions of interactions every week. Partnering with Qubit will make it easier and more efficient for businesses to query that data in a simple, easy-to-use format."

The combination of Qubit’s and Looker's technologies enables joint customers to analyze visitor data and look at all their data from multiple siloed locations within one interface.

"Businesses have the data, now it's about making it available and breaking the silos that have been created in organizations," Cooke continued. "With Qubit and Looker establishing a partnership, we will make it easier for companies to understand their customers and ultimately create experiences which will drive brand loyalty and revenue."

