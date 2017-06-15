Bidalgo Becomes a Snapchat Partner

Bidalgo, a provider of ad automation software and services for app marketers, has been named a Snapchat Licensed Ads Partner.

Advertisers can now use Bidalgo's artificial intelligence-based SaaS platform and expert consulting to optimize their Snapchat advertising campaigns as part of a multichannel program.

"Snapchat has become one of the most significant channels in the world for app install ads," said Peli Beeri, Bidalgo's CEO, in a statement. "Our clients are experiencing cost-effective cost per install rates on Snapchat with strong day-3 and day-7 return On ad spend. We are thrilled to be named Snapchat Partner so that we can continue to help app marketers make the best use of this growing and important platform."

"Snapchat is a platform where creative plays a hugely important role in ad campaigns, so it's crucial that advertisers take a very methodical approach to designing, uploading, testing, and optimizing their creative assets," said Niv Yemini, cofounder and chief technology officer of Bidalgo, in a statement. "Bidalgo uses artificial intelligence to develop engaging creative that sustains long-term growth on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and other platforms, and we are honored to bring our technology and services to Snapchat as well."