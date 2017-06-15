Falcon.io Introduces Instagram Publishing Flow

Falcon.io, a social media management and customer experience (CX) platform, now allows customers to plan, execute, and optimize their Instagram marketing strategies from a single platform with a new publishing flow. With this update, Falcon.io enables users to create and schedule Instagram Stories and carousel posts of up to 10 images or videos, in addition to single image or video posts.

Falcon.io's redesigned Hub mobile app also enables users to get a full overview of all scheduled and published Instagram content, receive push notifications for posts ready for publication, and collaborate with their teams on content.

Instagram now has more than 700 million active users. Since its launch on August 2016, Instagram Stories now accounts for 200 million daily active users.

In addition to posting single images or videos, marketers using Falcon.io's Instagram publishing flow can now prepare and publish sequences of Stories, rather than individual Stories one at a time; and add navigable URLs for accounts with a verified badge, directing followers to collateral marketing on other platforms, such as a video on YouTube or e-commerce site.

Through the Falcon.io platform, marketers have access to an editorial content calendar to get a visually clear and simple overview of how Instagram/Stories campaigns align with the rest of their social marketing strategy across all networks. Users can also create and schedule content, monitor metrics, and collaborate with their team from a central location, with minimal reliance on the native app.

"Instagram is now the most-used platform for visual storytelling and holds great potential for brands to reach new audiences in stimulating ways," said Mikael Lemberg, director of product innovation and partnerships at Falcon.io, in a statement. "We're committed to making it easy for our customers to enhance the quality of their content directly on our platform while ensuring brand consistency across all social networks."

The Falcon Hub app is available on iOS and coming soon to Android.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com