Merkle and Pega Launch Unified Data Management Platform

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Empowering sales teams to accelerate contracts Driving Intelligent Customer Service with Knowledge Management Merkle, a performance marketing agency, and Pegasystems, a provider of customer engagement software, together launched the Unified Data Management Platform (DMP), a solution that unifies adtech and martech to enable more effective and relevant digital ad campaigns and omnichannel experiences. Unified DMP closes the gap between prospecting and customer marketing activities in a central data platform. Powered by the integration of Merkle and Pega technology with Merkle|Comet expertise, the solution brings two-way integration between paid media activity and customer engagement data. By tapping into any interaction a customer has had with the company, from a customer service call to ordering products, the solution ensures customers are served an ad tailored to them. Conversely, the customer's response to a digital ad feeds right back into the Unified DMP to improve how they will be serviced, sold, or marketed to at the next point of contact. The Pega Customer Decision Hub powers the Unified DMP with advanced AI to analyze the integrated data and determine the next-best action to take with each customer or prospect. This means marketers can micro target customers at the optimal bid price with the most relevant ad on owned and paid channels. This intelligence is generated in real time, allowing campaigns to continually adapt based on each new interaction a customer has across these channels. The Merkle | Comet Decisioning Factory Methodology, Foundation Logic, and Business Agility capabilities enhance the rapid delivery of Pega Marketing Decisioning Programs. "With a wider adoption and utilization of DMPs and the growing maturity of their implementations, the two unique worlds of adtech and martech can be bridged," said Matt Mobley, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Merkle, in a statement. "We've addressed that challenge with Merkle's Unified DMP, a pre-built solution that delivers omnichannel customer journeys across paid and owned media." "Most organizations tend to overlook how more relevant online ads not only drive higher conversion rates but also contribute to the customers' overall perception of the company," said Tom Libretto, chief marketing officer at Pegasystems, in a statement. "By combining Merkle's and Pega's technology and expertise, we're helping marketers ensure a consistent customer journey with next-best actions taken across owned and paid channels for each individual." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/