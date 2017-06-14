Frrole Launches DeepSense Consumer Analytics

Frrole, a provider of consumer and social intelligence products, today launched DeepSense, a consumer analytics artificial intelligence platform that builds a comprehensive profile for each consumer based on public social activity, including predictive attributes about behavior, needs, interests, personality, communication style, demographics, and possible choices.

"Software is becoming intelligent, and there are no reasons why we shouldn't be leveraging AI instead of merely using historical and captive data while serving customers," said Amarpreet Kalkat, CEO of Frrole, in a statement.

Frrole recently partnered with Freshdesk, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement software for its app to make deep individual-level insights available to businesses using Freshdesk for customer support.

"At Freshdesk, we focus on continuous innovation around our products and our integration ecosystem. With Frrole, our integration leverages machine learning and AI to help us provide a customer support platform that is intelligent and customer-aware. The Frrole team shares our customer-centric vision and we look forward to partnering with them again," said Ganesh Ram, director of marketplace at Freshdesk, in a statement.

DeepSense is backed by Frrole's AI platform that collects billions of social activities every month. It processes them in real time and then determines and predicts attributes for each individual, reverse-constructing a complete profile and various personas.

