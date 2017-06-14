Pinterest Selects Neustar As a Measurement Partner

Neustar, a provider of real-time information services, has inked an advanced marketing analytics partnership with Pinterest.

As a certified measurement partner within Pinterest's Marketing Partners Program, Neustar MarketShare, a unified measurement and analytics solution, will provide attribution insights into advertising on Pinterest. Advertisers will be able to better understand the effectiveness of Pinterest-specific levers (e.g. Pins and re-pins) and how Pinterest influences conversions downstream.

Previously, Neustar joined Pinterest's Marketing Partners Program with its Data Onboarding and Audience Activation solutions, which enable advertisers to recognize and connect with their desired audiences. Neustar MarketShare, powered by the Neustar OneID system, which accurately connects people, places and things, offers marketers the capability to monitor and quantify the value that Pinterest campaigns have on online conversion activity, brand lift, in-store sales and mobile app installs.

"Neustar continues to partner with industry leaders, such as Pinterest, Facebook and Google to drive efficiency, scale, and business results for brands," said Maria Kiskis, head of strategic partnerships at Neustar, in a statement. "As marketers continue to demand more transparency for more effective marketing allocations, we want to place the reigns back in the hands of marketers so they can focus their efforts on winning new customers and delighting existing ones. We are excited to expand our partnership with Pinterest to improve how marketers build connected customer experiences as we continue to drive the next generation of advanced attribution solutions forward."

An independent study conducted by Neustar MarketShare in the retail industry found that customers who engaged on Pinterest had a 40 percent larger shopping basket size and paid Pinterest impressions were 30 percent more effective at driving sales than the next-best-performing channel, prospecting display. Additionally, the study found that consumers often turn to Pinterest before looking at other platforms. Neustar confirmed that Pinterest saw a higher share of first-touch activities than any other digital, social or search provider.

"People use Pinterest to shape their consideration set, which makes Pinterest an early touchpoint in the path to purchase," a Pinterest employee wrote on the company's blog. In addition, Pinterest shared that "98 percent of Pinners reported trying new things they find on Pinterest, compared to an average of only 71 percent across social media platforms." Pinterest concluded that "before they even open the app, they intend to act, and then Pinterest guides them to a confident decision."

