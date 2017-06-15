Melissa Adopts EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Driving Intelligent Customer Service with Knowledge Management Melissa, a provider of global data quality and identity verification solutions, has been certified for compliance with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework, principles established to ensure privacy of customer data shared during transatlantic commerce. Developed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission, the Privacy Shield Framework provides companies on both sides of the Atlantic with a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union to the United States. "Customer data is a critical asset that must be protected at every point along the data chain, particularly as data sources become not only more diverse, but also more connected globally," said Dennis Bedford, chief compliance officer at Melissa, in a statement. "We are highly attentive to essential protocols for security and privacy, integral to empowering enterprises with a data-driven advantage." The Privacy Shield program was established to bridge the different approaches to data privacy between the U.S. and European Union. Its goal is to ensure statutory authority to foster, promote, and develop international commerce, based on effective safeguards and protections. The program is administered by the International Trade Administration (ITA) within the U.S. Department of Commerce; once participants self-certify according to established guidelines, they are held accountable for compliance under U.S. law. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/