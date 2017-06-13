ForeSee Introduces Retail Banking Solution

ForeSee, a provider of voice of the customer solutions, has added a retail banking solution to its ForeSee CX Suite to help financial services institutions prioritize investments across the customer journey.

An extension of the ForeSee CX Suite, the solution is built on ForeSee's work with leading financial institutions like U.S. Bank, Union Bank & Trust, and Lloyds Bank. ForeSee measures nearly 200 channels and touchpoints for financial services organizations around the world. ForeSee has also created a dedicated professional services team with deep and broad retail banking expertise.

"Retail banks are playing catch-up to digitally demanding customers, and the emergence of fintech has disrupted the industry and upped the ante for retail banks to compete on delivering great experiences," said Jason Conrad, vice president and head of the retail banking practice at Foresee, in a statement. "The challenges can't be overstated, but the path forward is clear: Since CX has a long-standing and proven impact on revenue, loyalty, NPS, and customer lifetime value, retail banks can and should use CX as a strategic and competitive advantage."

ForeSee's new retail banking solution allow clients to do the following:

Measure the banking experience with a cross-channel measurement bundle that collects voice of customer data across desktop and mobile web, mobile apps, email, banking branches, and call centers. ForeSee can provide CX scores and NPS scores for each channel and touchpoint.

Conduct strategic segmentation analysis, including integrations with other data sources, such as the Adobe Marketing Cloud and Google Analytics, to identify customers, what they do, and where there are opportunities for upsell and cross-sell.

Identify and act on upsell opportunities by leveraging ForeSee's Priority Index, which takes CX scores from every customer touchpoint and prioritizes the CX improvements that have the biggest impact on the business. ForeSee also offers smart question triggers that can hone in on opportunities for auto loans, mortgages, and other next-best action and cross-sell opportunities.

Optimize the customer journey by understanding how digital experiences contribute to actions in other touchpoints, why customers abandon, the role of branches in customers' experience, and the critical interplay of various experiences at different touchpoints.

Grow earned loyalty by understanding customer experiences, measuring and understanding customer engagement, and conducting strategic segment analysis on lifetime value.

