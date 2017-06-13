Vertical Solutions Updates VService Management

Vertical Solutions, Inc. (VSI), a developer of field service management and customer experience solutions, has upgraded its aftermarket service management software solution VServiceManagement to include project management features along with additional customization and integration options. VServiceManagement provides a single-point-of-access to create, monitor, and manage complex service projects encompassing multiple locations, teams, products, and other variables. Its in-depth work breakdown structure enables service teams to assign summary and successor tasks and sub tasks, including dependencies, and to cross-connect them with project resources, including people and parts as well as budgets and variances. With real-time views into each aspect of a project's status, companies can manage field service projects while tracking project performance against milestones. Project managers can set up automated notifications triggered by any activity, including notifications of potential overruns or other issues, to alert them in time to take appropriate corrective measures. An updated user interface allows users to configure VServiceManagement, including enhanced dashboard configuration and custom views. With enhanced business intelligence and analytics, managers can gather and track the data they need to drive business decisions. The latest commercial release of VServiceManagement also includes an extended Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) API and certified integration with Oracle/NetSuite while also featuring compatibility with Microsoft's Azure. "Aftermarket service continues to deliver significant revenue for businesses, with double-digit [compound annual growth rate] forecast for the next decade," said Ron Wegmann, Sr., CEO of Vertical Solutions, Inc., in a statement. "Field service businesses need powerful and agile tools such as VServiceManagement to help them manage their growth. Our latest release further supports today's business environment with configurable options and robust project management functionality. Corporations continue to try and differentiate themselves in their respected markets by becoming more customer- and services-centric. Our tools are positioned to enable them to do so." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/