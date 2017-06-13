Pyze Partners with ONGO on Analytics, Marketing, and Personalization for App Publishers

Pyze, providers of a growth marketing and intelligence platform for segmentation, personalization, engagement, and conversion, has formed a strategic partnership with ONGO, providers of a rapid application development and delivery platform, to deliver advanced analytics, marketing, and personalization to all companies on the ONGO platform. Together, Pyze and ONGO will provide app publishers with a unified view of user behavior across all channels and enable automated campaigns to drive customer success. App publishers can now perform advanced analysis, multi-app and channel aggregations, and campaign management. "We are thrilled to partner with Pyze as we can now, for the first time ever, offer our app publishers real-time visibility of key business metrics for their apps, and ONGO can understand aggregate user behavior across verticals, geographies, and resellers," said Rama Kuppa, founder and CEO of ONGO Framework, in a statement. "We look forward to working closely with Pyze to deliver deep user behavior insights, automated analysis, engagement, and personalization to our customers across all mobile engagement channels." "Building and retaining users across mobile and web channels poses a huge challenge for most businesses," said Prabhjot Singh, co-founder and president of Pyze, in a statement "We're excited to help ONGO deliver best-in-class analytics, marketing, and intelligence services to its customers, while providing custom aggregation capabilities to ONGO and its resellers. Our shared business goal of ensuring app publisher success provides a firm foundation for a long-term partnership." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/