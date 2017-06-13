Marchex Launches Search Essentials

Marchex, a mobile advertising analytics company, today launched Marchex Search Essentials, a new version of its Search Analytics product. Marchex Search Essentials attributes every inbound phone call to paid search keywords.

While previously targeted for enterprise-level companies with large marketing budgets, Marchex Search Essentials can now enable companies of all sizes to maximize their spend and increase ROI on paid search campaigns.

"In today's digital age, it's critical for companies to be able to track and measure paid search efforts, regardless of their size, industry, or budget. Our company is committed to extending data-driven insights to all marketers," said Guy Weismantel, executive vice president of marketing at Marchex, in a statement. "Removing the barrier to entry allows us to provide a scalable option for smaller companies that want to participate in and benefit from this space as well, all while still maintaining our commitment to provide enterprise solutions for customers on the other end of the spectrum."

Marchex Search Analytics, initially launched in 2015, enables full optimization for online data and call outcomes. It also provides marketers with access to Marchex speech technology, including the high intent signal which enables search marketers to optimize their campaigns towards calls that are more likely to convert.

