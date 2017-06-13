WP Engine Releases Content Performance for Digital Marketers and Publishers

WP Engine, providers of a WordPress digital experience platform, has launched Content Performance, a performance intelligence solution for marketers and publishers using WordPress.

Content Performance provides WordPress-optimized Google Analytics data integrated directly into the WordPress admin dashboard.

"Today, WordPress powers 28 percent of the web, and we believe analytics should include WordPress-specific insights for marketers and publishers to understand how their content is performing and impacting business," said Jason Cohen, founder and chief technology officer of WP Engine, in a statement. "Content Performance fills this void by offering simple and accessible performance analytics customized to improve digital experiences for WordPress. As the latest addition to our Performance Intelligence suite of solutions, Content Performance helps further our promise to continuously develop the tools and insights our customers need to win online."

With visual reporting based on the taxonomy of the customer’s WordPress site, Content Performance measures categories, authors, posts, and tags against nine Google Analytics metrics, including unique visitors, time on site, new users, and bounce rate.

With Content Performance, users can gain insights from Google Analytics data that automatically maps to the taxonomy of WordPress, and access data at author and category levels and zero in on content performance to understand which posts are driving the most engagement and traffic, measure author performance, and restructure sites to more effectively use tags and categories.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com