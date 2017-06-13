Logo
BodyBGTop
WP Engine Releases Content Performance for Digital Marketers and Publishers
Content Performance is a performance intelligence solution for marketers and publishers using WordPress to maintain their digital presence.
Posted Jun 13, 2017
Page 1

WP Engine, providers of a WordPress digital experience platform, has launched Content Performance, a performance intelligence solution for marketers and publishers using WordPress.

Content Performance provides WordPress-optimized Google Analytics data integrated directly into the WordPress admin dashboard.

"Today, WordPress powers 28 percent of the web, and we believe analytics should include WordPress-specific insights for marketers and publishers to understand how their content is performing and impacting business," said Jason Cohen, founder and chief technology officer of WP Engine, in a statement. "Content Performance fills this void by offering simple and accessible performance analytics customized to improve digital experiences for WordPress. As the latest addition to our Performance Intelligence suite of solutions, Content Performance helps further our promise to continuously develop the tools and insights our customers need to win online."

With visual reporting based on the taxonomy of the customer’s WordPress site, Content Performance measures categories, authors, posts, and tags against nine Google Analytics metrics, including unique visitors, time on site, new users, and bounce rate.

With Content Performance, users can gain insights from Google Analytics data that automatically maps to the taxonomy of WordPress, and access data at author and category levels and zero in on content performance to understand which posts are driving the most engagement and traffic, measure author performance, and restructure sites to more effectively use tags and categories.

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
GeoIP immediately serves localized content down to the ZIP code, without impacting speed or performance.
Page Performance offers deeper visibility and actionable insights into Web site speed.
 
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY