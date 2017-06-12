Logo
SDL Adds Neural Machine Translation to Its Enterprise Translation Server
The technology aims to speed up the process of customizing communications for international customers and prospects.
Posted Jun 12, 2017
SDL today announced the inclusion of its Neural Machine Translation (NMT) technology in the Enterprise Translation Server (SDL ETS), its machine translation platform. The NMT technology aims to help businesses speed up the process of customizing communications for international customers and prospects.

"The age of communication and the advent of the Internet have resulted in an explosion of content. For the modern global enterprise, government agency, or high-value content publisher, data security and privacy are critical concerns. Organizations need the ability to control access and monitor translation data related to confidential information," says Mihai Vlad, vice president of machine learning solutions and machine translation at SDL. "SDL's Neural Machine Translation (NMT) technology, included in SDL ETS, addresses these concerns by giving organizations complete control and management of their digital footprint for content that goes through machine translation. Additionally, SDL ETS includes customized Neural MT engines that can be adapted to customer data and domains, providing additional translation quality improvement."

The SDL ETS platform, which can be deployed on premises or in a private cloud environment, aims to provide complete control of data related to machine translation. The data never leaves the corporate network and can be accessed only by authorized users. Additionally, the platform can be customized for more than 18 industries, including financial services, retail, and legal; it builds customized language pairs using translation memory assets to deliver better translations for specific content domains. In other words, it specializes in industry-specific translations based on corporate terminology.

"Incorporating NMT technology into the ETS platform is particularly attractive to enterprises that cannot risk having their employees use cloud solutions, making vulnerable their organization’s IP, proprietary information, financial information, and customer data, etc." Vlad says. "SDL has been in the machine learning space for 15 years, and today's announcement is the only solution on the market that offers not only scalability and stability, but security for organizations that need it the most. We have 45 patents in machine translation and will continue to develop, innovate, and deliver powerful MT solutions that solve complex business issues.”

