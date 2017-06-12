SAVO Acquires KnowledgeTree

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Empowering sales teams to accelerate contracts SAVO Group has acquired fellow sales enablement systems provider KnowledgeTree. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition enables SAVO to immediately offer both a basic and advanced sales enablement solution. KnowledgeTree's lighter-weight product complements the comprehensive classic SAVO platform, which offers the most robust prescription and enterprise segmentation available, according to Jason Liu, CEO of SAVO Group. "The KnowledgeTree acquisition makes sense on multiple levels," Liu said in a statement. "First, we view consolidation of sales enablement as inevitable and remain committed to leading the industry. Second, it gives us the most complete product portfolio while diversifying the customers, geographies, and industries we serve. It brings predictive analytics technology leadership for use across all our products, giving us the best predictive analytics product in the space. It also expands our domain expertise from both a tech and practitioner standpoint. "SAVO is making the first—but not the last—move to roll up the space, and our financial stability has us well positioned to do so." "KnowledgeTree is experiencing record growth with our new platform," said Sean O'Leary, CEO of KnowledgeTree, in a statement. "When working with customers, we've seen a hunger for options across the spectrum of sales enablement solutions. Our interest in SAVO stemmed from the ability to combine best-in-class capabilities to address the entire market, and SAVO gets the value and importance of the KnowledgeTree product suite and how it works with their products to create unparalleled capabilities." "Ultimately, our strategy is to provide a sales enablement solution that addresses the full spectrum of customer needs, whether they are looking for a lighter-weight, fast on-ramp to core sales enablement or if they need a more advanced solution that offers the type of precise micro-prescription of assets and guidance needed to support a highly complex sales enablement initiative. SAVO is actively building, buying and partnering towards this goal, with acquisitions focused on the company's core expertise of sales enablement and productivity," said Jeremy Schultz, executive vice president of strategy at SAVO, in a statement. SAVO customers already include TransUnion, Iron Mountain, Citrix, Genesys, Zebra Technologies, and Domo. KnowledgeTree adds leading companies in the marketing and sales technology space like Pendo, Influitive, RingCentral and Zoom. More than 30 percent of KnowledgeTree customers are located overseas, including almost 15 percent in Europe, which is SAVO's fastest-growing region. In addition to featuring a lighter product, KnowledgeTree also brings complementary technology with its advanced predictive analytics engine that augments SAVO's machine learning capabilities to provide smart recommendations. The technology scores content and matches winning content with any lead, contact, account, or case. The platform also captures and tracks analytics for content usage and sharing to fuel predictive recommendations for next steps. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/