Lotame Partners with Cint for Custom Insights

Lotame, providers of a data management platform (DMP) and data exchange, has partnered with insights exchange platform provider Cint to allow companies to create custom research panels for extended audience insights and additional revenue streams. Lotame clients will be able use Cint's technology to create panels of site visitors for tailored research, directly accessible in the DMP, for highly customized audience creation and data activation. "Building on our research foundation of quality data sets combined with best in class technology and global reach, we are excited to partner with Lotame to assist with facilitating and powering more actionable, real-time research at scale," said Morten Stand, CEO of Cint, in a statement. "As we connect our technology's capabilities, we are bringing big data together with deep, rich, self-declared data to make unique profiles more actionable. Through this integration, we will be providing a compelling, enriched offering for media buyers and publishers around audience insights, discovery and activation." Publishers invite their site visitors to register with Cint, who then become panelists that are included in a pool that is sold programmatically to market researchers. For every survey completed by a panelist, the panelist is compensated, and the publisher who drove that panelist's registration also receives a share of revenue. Cint also collects additional demographic data on their panelists at registration, which is anonymized and fed back into the Lotame DMP, giving publishers both increased revenue per unique visitor but also increased demographic reporting on those visitors. "Lotame is committed to bringing our clients actionable data. This partnership combines our data expertise with Cint's rich, first-party profile data that can be immediately leveraged," said Laura Lewellyn, senior director of market innovation at Lotame, in a statement. "Our client base will be able to drive deeper insights based on visitors' responses and increase monetization from their readership." Cint hosts 40 million registered consumer panelists worldwide, compliant with all market research industry standards and local data privacy laws and is ISO certified.