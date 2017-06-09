seoClarity Launches Answer Box Opportunity

seoClarity, providers of a search insights and content optimization platform, today introduced Answer Box Opportunity to help companies rank higher in the Google Answer Box, which is triggered for about 20 percent of all searches. "For the company that wins the Answer Box, the opportunity is enormous, and the brands that fall behind without a strategy will lose out on new customers," said Mitul Gandhi, chief architect and co-founder of seoClarity, in a statement. "Whether customers are searching through a browser or using voice to search on Google, brands need to be that single answer. They need to be in the Answer Box." Using Answer Box Opportunity, companies can do the following: Identify keywords that trigger Answer Boxes;

Understand how competitors rank and trend for Answer Box-triggering keywords; and

Get recommendations to optimize content to win the Answer Box. "At seoClarity, we create tools that help brands optimize for search experiences, not search engines," Gandhi said. "If the user is going to the Answer Box, or is using voice, then we want brands to be right there waiting for them." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/