ServiceTitan Integrates with Speetra's PulseM

ServiceTitan, a provider of enterprise software for residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services businesses, is partnering with software company Speetra to integrate pulseM with the ServiceTitan platform to digitally optimize customer engagement.

With the ServiceTitan-pulseM integration, home service business owners can automatically send customer satisfaction surveys that encourage social media engagement.

"Our passion at Speetra is better communication, better service, and better business," said Pawan Jaggi, CEO of Speetra, in a statement. "pulseM is built on a simple truth: Homeowners like to talk and engage when great service is delivered. They demand that the process is fast, trendy, and natural. With this integration with ServiceTitan, we make customer engagement a powerful tool for home service companies to easily get their customers talking about their service and experience. pulseM curates the fan content for best results."

ServiceTitan's integration with pulseM helps home service businesses do the following:

Capture customer sentiment in both speech and text;

Generate social media reviews by bringing happy customers directly to the home service business' social media accounts, where they can post sparkling, public reviews; and

Track team performance.

"Home service business owners count on ServiceTitan to help them improve customer engagement," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO of ServiceTitan, in a statement. "This latest integration effort with pulseM does just that. Home services customers can engage on social media and post powerful reviews that will boost SEO for ServiceTitan clients. pulseM and ServiceTitan together will help home service business owners succeed."

