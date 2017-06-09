Acxiom Integrates with LinkedIn

Acxiom, providers of a data foundation for marketers, has announced a product integration that will enhance people-based targeting on LinkedIn using a privacy-compliant match between Acxiom and LinkedIn audiences.

Marketers now have access to improved audience targeting and Acxiom's LiveRamp Connect, creating unique opportunities to run secure, anonymized people-based marketing campaigns on LinkedIn.

This integration enables marketers to expertly build, size, segment, and reach custom audiences on LinkedIn. Through LiveRamp Connect, marketers will have end-to-end control of the data onboarding and distribution process as well as real-time visibility into uploads and activations against LinkedIn.

"With more than 500 million users globally, LinkedIn operates the world's largest professional network on the Internet, and we're excited to unlock the potential that this relationship will have on the marketing industry," said Anne Doherty, senior vice president of sales at Acxiom, in a statement. "Our product integration with LinkedIn allows marketers to seamlessly connect customer data to this top-tier platform, complementing the powerful targeting elements LinkedIn already provides advertisers."

