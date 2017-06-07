Glance Launches Glance for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Empowering sales teams to accelerate contracts Glance Networks, a provider of visual engagement solutions, today rolled out Glance for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and made it available on the Microsoft AppSource. Glance for Microsoft Dynamics 365 is designed to make online interactions between companoies and their customers instant, intelligent and visual. With it, companies can enable their customer service agents to launch collaborative sessions with customers through cobrowse, a visual engagement tool that instantly and securely shares a browser view. Once the application is downloaded into Microsoft Dynamics, these sessions can be started by clicking on the Glance Cobrowse icon that appears on any Microsoft Dynamics 365 contact or account. "We are very excited to make Glance for Microsoft Dynamics 365 available today to companies that are looking for ways to conduct business easier," said Tom Martin, CEO of Glance Networks, in a statement. "This will help to boost the customer experience with our easy-to-use and reliable visual engagement solution." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/