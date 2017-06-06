Commercetools Announces Social Media Commerce Connector

Commercetools, providers of a cloud-native enterprise commerce platform, has created the Social Media Commerce Connector specifically addressing commerce opportunities on social channels.

The commercetools Social Media Commerce Connector allows companies to leverage a single product catalog and designate products, prices, and promotions for each social media channel. Marketers can then manage social channel stores through both the social platform or the commercetools back end.

The commercetools team of expert technologists take current company catalogs, copy the data to its Social Media Commerce Connector, and have the company up and running with social commerce across Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest in as little as three weeks. commercetools will handle all integration work and hosts the solution. Once operational, companies pay a flat fee of $5,000 per month for unlimited usage across each of the supported social media platforms.

Marketers can leverage commercetools' cloud-based back-end Merchant Center to designate products, prices, and discounts by social channel. Each social channel runs off the same catalog, and marketers can create offers through commercetools' back-end or on the social media channel, with all offers automatically synchronized.

"Cloud-native and microservices platforms are allowing innovative retailers to take advantage of new sales opportunities because they can reduce development time and increase speed to market, which is a requirement for the dynamic nature of social media," said Arthur Lawida, president of commercetools, in a statement. "For marketing teams who have waited months or even years to leverage social selling and for IT teams who see the advantages of a microservices-based approach, our Social Media Commerce Connector is an ideal solution to test revenue opportunities with minimal time and cost barriers to entry."

