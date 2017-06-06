Logo
BodyBGTop
Matrix Solutions Integrates with Localead
Matrix Solutions' integration with Localead adds a prospecting resource design exclusively for local and regional ad sales reps.
Posted Jun 6, 2017
Page 1

Matrix Solutions has integrated with Localead to provide streamlined prospecting capabilities from within the Matrix Solutions platform. Users will be able to search, navigate and find new prospects using Localead's comprehensive search tools.

"Our goal is to provide a single platform that caters specifically to the unique needs of the modern media sales team," said Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix Solutions, in a statement. "Integrating with Localead delivers on that promise and adds a robust suite of functionality alongside the best-in-class reporting, CRM, and analytics tools native to Matrix."

Users of the integrated solutions can search Localead's business listings to find new prospects, and then add those details to accounts in Matrix. A robust filtering system lets users control the kinds of prospects they find. They can search new prospects by industry, state, company size, company revenue, or keyword.

"Integrating with the Matrix platform to provide hyper-local prospecting and data to sales teams is a no-brainer for us," said Billy Boydston, vice president of content solutions at Localead’s parent company, List Partners, in a statement. "We are very excited to offer ad sales reps access to our database of trustworthy local sales intelligence."

Matrix users have access to a freemium version of Localead that provides a limited number of contacts for free. Currently, Localead's business intelligence spans Ohio, Texas, California, and Georgia, with additional markets coming soon.

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
The Matrix Alerts Engine provides tailored sales intelligence for each member of companies' sales organizations.
Monarch is an integrated platform for managing media ad sales and related workflows.
 
Related Best Practices White Papers

Sponsored By: Marketo and Real Magnet

Sponsored By: Informatica

Sponsored By: Conga
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY