Matrix Solutions Integrates with Localead

Matrix Solutions has integrated with Localead to provide streamlined prospecting capabilities from within the Matrix Solutions platform. Users will be able to search, navigate and find new prospects using Localead's comprehensive search tools. "Our goal is to provide a single platform that caters specifically to the unique needs of the modern media sales team," said Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix Solutions, in a statement. "Integrating with Localead delivers on that promise and adds a robust suite of functionality alongside the best-in-class reporting, CRM, and analytics tools native to Matrix." Users of the integrated solutions can search Localead's business listings to find new prospects, and then add those details to accounts in Matrix. A robust filtering system lets users control the kinds of prospects they find. They can search new prospects by industry, state, company size, company revenue, or keyword. "Integrating with the Matrix platform to provide hyper-local prospecting and data to sales teams is a no-brainer for us," said Billy Boydston, vice president of content solutions at Localead's parent company, List Partners, in a statement. "We are very excited to offer ad sales reps access to our database of trustworthy local sales intelligence." Matrix users have access to a freemium version of Localead that provides a limited number of contacts for free. Currently, Localead's business intelligence spans Ohio, Texas, California, and Georgia, with additional markets coming soon.