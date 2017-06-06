Gravy Analytics Partners with LiveRamp

Gravy Analytics, a provider of consumer intelligence based on verified attendances, and LiveRamp, an Acxiom company and provider of omnichannel identity resolution, today announced the availability of Gravy Audiences through the LiveRamp IdentityLink Data Store, letting marketers access Gravy's exclusive audiences through LiveRamp's extensive network of programmatic advertising partners.

Gravy Analytics offers mobile, location-based consumer audiences based on permissibly verified attendances at local events and venues. Using a comprehensive U.S. events database, Gravy curates more than 200 premium audiences in the lifestyle, enthusiast, and intender categories.

"Gravy is an exciting addition to our partner ecosystem, and we are pleased to make their precision audience data available to more data buyers," said LiveRamp's head of data partnerships, Luke McGuinness, in a statement. "Gravy offers audiences in the market that are based on what consumers actually do. Together, we're enabling marketers to reach highly engaged mobile consumers with relevant advertising at scale."

Gravy Audiences are powered by Gravy's highly scaled network of mobile devices, and processed against Gravy's AdmitOne attendance verification platform. AdmitOne analyzes more than 8 billion location signals daily to verify consumer attendances at events, activities, and places, and create powerful audiences based on mobile consumers' real-world behavior.

"We're thrilled to share Gravy's premium, interest-based mobile audience data with LiveRamp's extensive partner network," said Anurag Mehta, senior vice president and general manager of Gravy Analytics, in a statement. "Our partnership with LiveRamp enables virtually any advertiser to access our audiences through their DSP or DMP of choice in a privacy-compliant manner, and sets the stage for new and truly innovative marketing campaigns."

Digital marketers can also extend Gravy's mobile audiences to cross-platform advertising campaigns. Using LiveRamp's identity resolution, marketers can now engage consumers based on their interests and affinities across channels and device types. This next-generation of data-driven marketing lets agencies and brands seamlessly connect their online and offline marketing campaigns, informed by where mobile consumers go and what they do each day.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com