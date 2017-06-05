Anexinet Launches Mobile Customer Self-Service Development Platform

Anexinet Corporation, a provider of application development, analytics, and hybrid IT solutions, recently launched its Mobile Customer Self-Service development platform, which aims to enable companies to more easily build mobile apps designed to enhance the customer experience. The apps can provide "high-value" self-service capabilities, which have been shown to increase customer loyalty and acquisition while reducing retention costs, the company says.

"Market research…confirms that digital self-service is in high demand. Simply put, today's customer wants to interact with businesses when and where it is convenient for them," says Steve Tranchida, vice president of digital solutions at Anexinet. "Most companies recognize this demand, but many lag behind in providing the technical solutions that empower the modern customer. There are many challenges, such as the creative process—building a digital experience that evokes an emotional connection, establishing the technical building blocks, [and] finding software development expertise. However, failure to meet these challenges can have dire consequences in the long term."

The platform was designed with two goals in mind. First, it aims to increase customer lifetime value by supporting simple repeat buying, reducing customer acquisition costs, and automating the resolution of frequent customer service issues. Second, it looks to increase customer loyalty as measured by influencers, including customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Scores. Additionally, Mobile Customer Self-Service uses Anixent’s Customer Experience Platform as a foundation, allowing access to features such as authentication, secure offline data, and embedded analytics and cognitive services.

Tanchida says that having the Customer Experience Platform as an underlying base enables users to focus on "building truly great self-service apps" and avoid spending too many resources on "foundational items."

"Consider the classic 80/20 principle, where 80 percent of results come from 20 percent of the effort. In software development, where does the less impactful 80 percent of effort go? Most often, it goes into foundational items such as infrastructure, plumbing, integration, testing, error handling, and so forth," he says. "These foundational items take away from the time and budget available to build differentiating features in your apps. Our Customer Experience Platform brings many of these foundational items to bear in a prebuilt fashion, allow us to snap them in and focus on building features specific to your customer needs. This leads to greater success in achieving the business outcomes that influence customer lifetime value."

