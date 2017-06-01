Syncsort Blends Data Quality and Big Data Integration Software

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Empowering sales teams to accelerate contracts Driving Intelligent Customer Service with Knowledge Management Syncsort, a provider of data liberation, integrity, and integration solutions, today introduced several solutions that bring together its big data integration and Trillium data quality software to address enterprise requirements to support data governance and customer 360 initiatives. Syncsort has combined Syncsort DMX-h high-performance big data integration software to access data from any source and load it into the data lake, while using Trillium Discover to profile that data. Customers can now understand the quality of the data in Hadoop or Spark. In addition, organizations working with mainframe data can leverage DMX-h to ingest mainframe data into Hadoop in its native format and work with that data like any other data source. "Taking advantage of our expanded product portfolio, we have combined best-of-breed data integration and data profiling technology to address the most common use cases," said Tendü Yogurtçu, chief technology officer at Syncsort, in a statement. "In addition, with Trillium's highly accurate, independent data quality product, customers are not tied to broad, single vendor data management platforms and their associated costs. "As part of their data governance initiatives, many of our customers are looking for ways to assess the quality of the data as it is integrated from diverse data sources, including legacy and mainframes, and accessed in data lakes to support next-generation business analytics," Yogurtçu continued. "This process ensures they can trust that data and that they are targeting the right data to fit the purpose." "Another priority for many organizations is Customer 360, and we have gotten strong feedback that our customers not only need a single view of their customers, but it is critical that they can trust the accuracy of that view," said Keith Kohl, vice president of product management at Syncsort, in a statement. "The integration of DMX-h with Trillium technology collects information from enterprise-wide sources, including hard-to-access mainframe data, and ensures cleansed, enriched, and validated data is available when needed for analytics." This announcement follows the release of Trillium Precise in March. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/