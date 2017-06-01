Logo
ConvergeHub Integrates with Zapier
ConvergeHub and Zapier together allow users to blend CRM with more than 750 apps.
Posted Jun 1, 2017
ConvergeHub has integrated its CRM applications with Zapier and made them available in the Zapier App Marketplace, enabling ConvergeHub CRM users to automatically connect more than 750 popular web applications for creating workflows.

"With ConvergeHub for Zapier, our customers now have the ability to create multistep workflows seamlessly to match business processes and increasing their productivity levels in a cool, easy way. With just a few clicks, now users can Zap ConvergeHub to their favorite tools and apps, such as Gmail, Xero, Slack, Shopify, Evernote, MailChimp, GoToWebinar, and others," said Manash Chaudhuri, CEO of ConvergeHub, in a statement.

Through the integration, users can create new contacts, events, leads, targets, and accounts and launch triggers when those actions are performed. Integrating Zapier Triggers with ConvergeHub's all-in-one CRM platform help businesses to consolidate and leverage data from multiple solutions.

