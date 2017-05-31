Act-On Integrates with Evergage

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Empowering sales teams to accelerate contracts Act-On Software, a provider of adaptive marketing automation, and Evergage, a real-time personalization platform company, today announced a technology partnership that extends Evergage's real-time personalization to Act-On's Adaptive Journeys and leverages email engagement data to further personalize and adapt customer web and mobile app experiences. "Marketing is about building relationships, but doing so authentically, consistently, and at scale poses a challenge for most marketers," said Michelle Huff, chief marketing officer at Act-On Software, in a statement, "which is why at Act-On, we are trying to solve for this by empowering marketers with the tools they need to build personalized, Adaptive Journeys to engage with their customers across multiple channels. Our partnership with Evergage underscores our commitment to making this vision a reality." The Act-On and Evergage integration supports the following: Real-Time Email Content Personalization, allowing users to deploy Act-On email campaigns and automated programs that leverage behavioral insights collected by Evergage and engagement and demographic data captured in Act-On to deliver one-to-one personalized content within email, at the moment the recipient opens the message. Using Evergage, marketers can design personalized content and deploy it via Act-On email templates. The personalized content takes into consideration each customer’s behavior, history, and preferences.

Email Click-Through Triggers for Website Personalization, allowing users to unify experiences across channels for individuals when they click on specific email campaigns, by delivering personalized web experiences that adapt to every visitor (or account) based on the email engagement. When a recipient clicks through to a company's website from an Act-On email campaign, Evergage detects the unique URL parameters and then dynamically personalizes the web content for the individual based on behavior, intent, source, location, and many additional attributes. "As B2B marketers seek to more effectively reach their audiences, it's important to deliver unique and cohesive experiences across channels," said Andy Zimmerman, chief marketing officer at Evergage, in a statement. "Our partnership with Act-On helps digital marketers meet these goals, improving demand generation and the overall customer experience. With our combined technologies, marketers can build more complete profiles of their visitors, maximize the results of email campaigns, and deliver website experiences that are maximally relevant at the individual and account level."