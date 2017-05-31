Broadleaf Releases V. 5.2 of eCommerce Solution

Broadleaf Commerce, providers of a digital experience platform (DXP) for customizable commerce solutions, has released version 5.2, offering expanded merchandising features, Spring Boot compatibility, and new out-of-box integration options.

Included in the release are enhanced merchandising features, including A/B testing with Google Experiments, affiliate order tracking, and landing page-driven discounts. Users can now create product offers based on customer segments and locale, as well as generate targeted content and pricing using geotargeting.

"A/B testing integrates Broadleaf CMS with Google Experiments to give users precise control of content variation within each page," said Chris Nail, a software engineer at Broadleaf Commerce, in a statement. "Users will also be able to establish rules that allow them to choose the participants for testing."

V5.2 of the Broadleaf framework also includes expansive architecture upgrades, including Spring Boot support, batch import, and OMS APIs. With the addition of Spring Boot, users can expect flexibility in deployment options as well as simplification of configuration.

"Broadleaf 5.2 makes significant progress to reducing the time to market for implementations," said Brian Polster, CEO of Broadleaf Commerce, in a statement. "This release standardizes configuration around well-known patterns provided by Spring while also providing new, standard APIs for importing data and integrating order data between Broadleaf and back-end systems, such as ERPs and fulfillment systems."

