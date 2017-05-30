Avtex Acquires Integrated Access Solutions

Avtex, a customer interaction management firm, today acquired Integrated Access Solutions (IAS), a customer experience (CX) company specializing in custom-built contact center configurations that leverage the Genesys and Microsoft platforms.

Founded in 2002, IAS works with its customers to develop cost-effective CX solutions, by implementing complex unified communications environments or updating contact centers to meet modern requirements. As part of the acquisition, the company's partners will join Avtex to share contact center and CRM technology expertise. IAS will now be branded as Avtex, and all employees will be retained in its Irvine, CA office.

"We acquire companies for two assets, their employees and customers," George Demou, Avtex’s president and CEO, says. "IAS brings us top technical talent and a strong customer base in a geography we wanted to have a larger presence in."

The Minneapolis, Minn.–based Avtex benefits from an expanded West Coast reach. "IAS is a long-standing partner of Genesys in [Southern California] and has a tremendous reputation," Demou says. "Their employees are very tenured industry professionals and very well regarded in our industry. Unlike many Genesys partners, IAS also has a similar track record with partnering with the Microsoft Digital and CX portfolio solution set, mainly around Skype, Business Productivity, and Dynamics CRM.”

Avtex will continue to operate as a customer experience consultancy focused on helping organizations build trust with their customers by guiding them through the process of improving their strategies, platforms, and policies. The firm offers a range of CX-related services, including consulting, as well as technology optimization, innovation, and systems management. As a partner with Genesys and Microsoft, the company supports technology provisions for business productivity, customer intelligence, the contact center, app development, and more.

Because Genesys is Avtex's largest partner, the company has built integration tools to accommodate its environment, and IAS customer base can now take advantage of them, Demou says. For instance, Avtex's InteractionSync product allows for integration with Genesys's Connect and Microsoft Dynamics CRM, providing profile delivery, 360-degree customer views, and intelligent routing to the contact center agent. The company offers a library of custom applications for data integrations from sources such as Oracle and SAP, chatbots, campaign managers, IVRs, and others.



"In addition, Avtex will provide the customer base with expanded support hours, programs, and technical bench depth around the Genesys PureCloud, PureConnect, and ConnectCloud platforms," Demou says.



"Joining Avtex immediately expands our ability to deliver the very best customer experience to our clients and help to enable them to do the same for their customers," Don Vander Wal, president and CEO of IAS, said in a statement. "We truly look forward to adding the breadth of experience George and team bring across customer engagement, business productivity, and contact center services."

"We already had a large presence in California with CRM, BI, Knowledge Management, CX consulting and application development," Demous says, but acquiring IAS allows the company to add depth and offer better contact center solutions to its West Coast customers.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com