Fastcall's V4 Salesforce Dialer Introduces Advanced Sales Analytics

Fastcall, provider of a native dialer for Salesforce.com, has released Fastcall version 4. Using Fastcall V4, a native Salesforce application powered by Twilio, sales representatives can automate their daily phone tasks. Directly using Salesforce, Fastcall facilitates softphone calls and logs inbound and outbound calls with detailed insight about call experience. Advanced outbound capabilities include dial by list, voicemail drop, and caller ID control. For inbound calls, Fastcall provides notifications when important incoming contacts call by popping the record into Salesforce. The application also automatically routes inbound calls to users' office phones, mobile phones, or to roll-overs from phone to phone. Sales representatives can also use the app to analyze on-hold/wait time, connected/talk time, time on voicemail, per call and per call segment. "Fastcall enables sales representatives to reach complete automation in a few hours, within the familiar Salesforce environment," said Richard Rosen, CEO and co-founder of Fastcall, in a statement. "Our clients report immediate improvements in sales productivity, as they gain daily insights from the aggregate sales analytics."