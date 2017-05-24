Infosys Launches Boundaryless Data Lake Solution

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Driving Intelligent Customer Service with Knowledge Management Infosys today launched its Boundaryless Data Lake solution, which runs on Amazon Web Services and is powered by Infosys’s Information Grid Solution, to aid companies with the task of deriving insights from large amounts of data. The new offering enables universal data access and pervasive analytics and aims to help enterprises reduce time to market, create new revenue models, reduce latency, and improve operational efficiencies. "Our collaboration with AWS allows clients to fast-track their data on to the cloud," said Sandeep Dadlani, president and head of Americas at Infosys, in a statement. Mike Clayville, vice president of worldwide commercial sales at AWS, said in a statement that Infosys's new offering provided a "necessary foundation" for a business’s data and analytics needs: "Our enterprise customers are looking for powerful tools built on AWS that help them increase the business value they can generate from their vast amounts of data. These enterprises can use the Boundaryless Data Lake offering from Infosys to create the necessary foundation for a range of data and analytics needs, while also taking full advantage of the breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides." The company also recently launched Infosys Nia, a next-generation artificial intelligence platform that built upon the success of its first generation artificial intelligence platform, Infosys Mana, and its robotic process automation solution, AssistEdge. Nia combines the Big Data and analytics, machine learning, knowledge management, and cognitive automation features of the former with the robotic process automation capabilities of the latter. Infosys Nia aims to solve a variety of business problems for users. With an eye on improving the order-to-cash process, it can create real-time risk profiles to customize the collection strategy, prevent and expedite the resolution of disputes, predict anomalies, and reduce days sales outstanding (DSO) through visibility and forecasting of cash flow. Additionally, it can predict variability in manufacturing and material costs while simultaneously reducing product development cycle times; create knowledge models of complex labor contracts; and create customer genomes based on internal and external data that can be used to develop targeted messaging, identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities, and improve customer satisfaction. Vishal Sikka, CEO of Infosys, said in a statement that while Mana had seen "tremendous adoption," the company saw that AI had the potential to solve ever more "sophisticated and complex business problems": "Nia, the next generation of our AI platform now takes our purposeful approach to AI, one in which technology serves to amplify people and empowers them to work in new ways, to new heights. When we bring this together with our unmatched ability to educate and train in AI techniques and emerging technologies, we now have the platform, the services and the skills, to deliver new unprecedented value to our clients." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/