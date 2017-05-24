Logo
Hootsuite Partners with Actiance for Financial Services Offering
Actiance and Hootsuite have formed a global partnership to provide compliance and social engagement for financial services firms.
Posted May 24, 2017
Actiance, a provider of communication compliance, archiving, and analytics, is partnering with Hootsuite, a social media management platform provider, to help financial services firms keep all of their social communications compliant with government and industry mandates.

The two companies will integrate and co-sell a solution for content moderation, automated archiving, publisher notifications, and moderation on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

"Eight hundred of the Fortune 1000, including the world's largest financial services organizations, rely on Actiance and Hootsuite to deliver enterprise scale and innovative social and compliance solutions," said Barry Ruditsky, senior vice president of business development and global alliances at Actiance, in a statement. "This partnership not only empowers advisors to compliantly engage with clients and prospects through social channels, but also to achieve huge efficiency gains without fear of sanctions or of compromising sensitive information."

The partnership will leverage Hootsuite's social media management platform, extensive ecosystem, and education along with Actiance's Socialite, which enables compliance across public social networks, and Alcatraz, its context-aware cloud-based archive, to accelerate digital transformation.

By integrating their solutions, the two companies will enable the following:

  • Content Moderation: Content created in Hootsuite (Posts and Comments) is automatically routed to Actiance Socialite for policy review.
  • Automated Archiving: Actiance automatically archives content from Hootsuite and natively connected channels into the Actiance Alcatraz Cloud Archive.
  • Publisher Notifications: When content is approved or rejected in Actiance, the publisher in Hootsuite is notified with reason information and latest status.
  • LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter Profile Moderation: Actiance supports native moderation of LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter profiles and will sync approval history to the archive. Updates to profiles can be made directly from Actiance Socialite.

"This partnership decouples marketing from compliance by bringing together two best-of-breed solutions, Hootsuite for social management and Actiance for compliance, to create a holistic solution for modern communication," said Amy McIlwain, global industry principal for financial services at Hootsuite, in a statement.

