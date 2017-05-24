Ignite-TEK Expands LucidVueCX

Ignite-TEK has expanded its LucidVueCX marketing feedback platform with support for social media, email, online reviews, and SMS text messages.

LucidVueCX previously only usesd speech recognition to capture inbound telephone conversations and convert them into actionable marketing feedback.

"When we first launched LucidVueCX, we uncovered a gold-mine of data inside conversations for marketers to make better brand decisions. This technology allows for the capture of previously unidentified customer feedback, including brand sentiment, to understand what's driving customer loyalty, dissent, and more," said Mike Ferzacca, CEO of Ignite-TEK, in a statement. "By aggregating social media, e-mails, and online reviews with live conversations in one place, LucidVueCX provides marketers with a complete 360 degree actionable view of their customer's voice."

"Most marketers have an opportunity to gain even more insight into the value and wealth of really useful feedback inside the live conversations already occurring," Ferzacca continued. "By pinpointing individual keywords or searching for conversation points, marketers can quickly see where pivot points occur in their brands that may affect long-term sentiment, immediately identify possible problems that may have arisen without other notice, or even find the needle-in-a-haystack idea from a customer conversation, post, or email. The data is limitless, and best of all, unlike surveys or outbound inquiries, it gathers much more feedback from many more consumers, all with a better experience."