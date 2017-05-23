Animoto Named a Facebook Marketing Partner and Member of U.S. Small Business Technology Coalition

Animoto, a provider of online video creation tools, has partnered with Facebook and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help businesses of all sizes communicate with customers using video on social media.

Animoto has joined the Facebook Marketing Partner Program, designed to enable businesses to connect with a select group of marketing companies. The Small Business Technology Coalition provides small businesses with a streamlined interface to engage with innovative technology platforms.

"Today small businesses have an unprecedented opportunity to connect directly with customers and prospects on Facebook and Instagram, and video has proven to be the most effective approach," said Brad Jefferson, co-founder and CEO of Animoto, in a statement. "As the megatrend of video continues to take hold on social media, our partnerships with Facebook and the SBA are very timely. We're thrilled to help more marketers catch the video wave on social to achieve their business objectives."

