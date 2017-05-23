Logo
BodyBGTop
Animoto Named a Facebook Marketing Partner and Member of U.S. Small Business Technology Coalition
Partnerships with Facebook and the U.S. Small Business Administration are helping more small businesses engage customers on social media with marketing videos.
Posted May 23, 2017
Page 1

Animoto, a provider of online video creation tools, has partnered with Facebook and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help businesses of all sizes communicate with customers using video on social media.

Animoto has joined the Facebook Marketing Partner Program, designed to enable businesses to connect with a select group of marketing companies. The Small Business Technology Coalition provides small businesses with a streamlined interface to engage with innovative technology platforms.

"Today small businesses have an unprecedented opportunity to connect directly with customers and prospects on Facebook and Instagram, and video has proven to be the most effective approach," said Brad Jefferson, co-founder and CEO of Animoto, in a statement. "As the megatrend of video continues to take hold on social media, our partnerships with Facebook and the SBA are very timely. We're thrilled to help more marketers catch the video wave on social to achieve their business objectives."

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
Square videos are better suited to Facebook and Instagram, among other platforms, according to the company and its customers.
 
Related Best Practices White Papers

Sponsored By: Marketo and Real Magnet

Sponsored By: Genesys, Avaya, Verint, and Aspect

Sponsored By: Informatica
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY