Built.io Launches Digital Fan Experience Platform

Built.io, a digital transformation solutions provider, has launched the Digital Fan Experience Platform, which allows sports franchises to reinvent how they connect with their fans during games and beyond.

The Digital Fan Experience Platform offers highly customizable building blocks that allow sports franchises to blend the physical and digital aspects of their games and venues, turning any arena or stadium into a smart, connected space bursting with personalized, real-time fan interactions.

The platform lets users create and scale applications across mobile, web and IoT. It incorporates digital innovation, such as bots, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, sensors, beacons, and drones, and allows teams to aggregate and deliver compelling content to the right device, including laptops, mobile phones, smartwatches, VR headsets, in-arena jumbotrons, and more, at the right time.

Built.io's Digital Fan Experience Platform extends beyond sports, delivering customized services for any event, including concerts, performances, and rallies.

"Whether it's football, soccer, basketball, cricket, ice hockey, car racing, or wrestling, the most successful professional and amateur sports brands are seeking ways to enrich their fan experience," said Neha Sampat, CEO of Built.io, in a statement. "Our industry-leading platform allows teams to complement athletic action with technology innovation. Instead of a cookie cutter approach to apps or experiences, we offer tools to craft bespoke digital experiences that reflect the uniqueness of the fans, the venue and the team's spirit."

