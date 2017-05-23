Oracle Launches Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter

Oracle has unveiled Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter, a meter-to-cash solution that combines a customer information system and meter data management system into one solution. Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter delivers all of the benefits of a complete meter solution and a powerful customer platform to help utilities design customer-centric, personalized programs and services, and prepare for the continued growth of smart meter programs. Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter provides the platform to respond to evolving market dynamics and implement new business requirements that span metering, rate analysis, billing, collections, and customer programs. "Oracle Utilities continues to partner with utilities around the globe to solve the issue of increasing complexity in this rapidly transforming industry. Simplifying meter-to-cash processes is an important part of those partnerships. This new solution does exactly that. It allows utilities to get up and running in a matter of months with a complete meter-to-cash solution and allows them to leverage that complete solution to streamline business processes and easily stay ahead of rapidly evolving business drivers impacting how they serve their customers," said Rodger Smith, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Utilities, in a statement. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/