Cloudwords Integrates with Drupal 8

Cloudwords, a software provider for global content localization, today launched Cloudwords for Drupal 8, a solution for companies to create, deliver, and manage multilingual Drupal websites.

Cloudwords' integration for Drupal 8 delivers a fully automated workflow for translating Drupal websites and digital content for global markets, helping companies engage international customers in their native languages.

"In keeping with our deep integrations to web content management, content management systems, and marketing automation platforms, our Drupal 8 connector is the latest example of Cloudwords building integrations that speed and scale a company's global marketing engagements with personalized experiences in any language," said Richard Harpham, CEO of Cloudwords, in a statement.

Through Cloudwords' deep integration to Drupal 8, the entire localization process is automated. Cloudwords for Drupal 8 offers project management capabilities; OneReview in-context review capability; enhanced visibility into project status; and improved collaboration across departments, teams, and vendors.

In addition to Drupal 8, Cloudwords offers native integrations with the Adobe Experience Manager, Oracle WebCenter, Sitecore, WordPress, SDL Web, Umbraco, and Veeva Vault web content management systems.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com