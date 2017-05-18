AppsFlyer, Adjust Join Google App Attribution Partner Program

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Google yesterday launched its App Attribution program, and marketing technology providers AppsFlyer and Adjust are among the first companies to join the program. These integrations will help mobile marketers set up, measure, and optimize their app campaign performance with the search giant. AppsFlyer's measurement integration allows mobile advertisers to set up and run their Google campaigns and monitor and improve the performance of those campaigns with more robust data points for their activities across a range of Google's properties. As an App Attribution Partner, AppsFlyer will offer advertisers many of the latest Google app measurement functionalities as soon as they are available,. Google will also provide a dedicated support team to AppsFlyer for the benefit of advertisers. "The powerful combination of Google's app marketing channels and AppsFlyer's tools and advanced analytics gives marketers unprecedented opportunities to maximize their performance," said Elad Mashiach, vice president of partner development at AppsFlyer, in a statement. "By measuring everything, from app installs, engagement, revenue, and uninstalls, our collaboration empowers marketers with the insights, tools, and reach they need to better understand and optimize their overall performance and omnichannel ROI." Adjust's integration, meanwhile, will help marketers use its Return on Investment (ROI) Analytics, Audience Builder for segmentation, and Hourly Aggregation to analyze, develop, and optimize campaigns on Google AdWords. The new AdWords integration for Adjust automatically captures ad spend and campaign structure data from AdWords. Adjust can then analyze the cost and revenue metrics of AdWords campaigns down to individual creatives and ad groups, enabling marketers to optimize AdWords campaigns within Adjust. This is in addition to conversion rates and other campaign metrics. The updated campaign data can also be used within Adjust's Audience Builder segmentation engine to define specific audiences based on interactions with AdWords campaigns, making the basis for personalization or remarketing campaigns. As an App Attribution Partner, Adjust can offer advertisers many of the latest Google app measurement features as soon as they're available. "We have been working closely with Google to ensure a seamless transition onto the new capabilities that Google has announced today for AdWords," Christian Henschel, CEO and co-founder of Adjust, said in a statement. "With the App Attribution Partner program and the associated APIs that have been made available, we have been able to vastly improve the way we work with Google AdWords." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/