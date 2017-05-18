SmarterHQ Adds Real-Time Personalization to the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

SmarterHQ, providers of a behavioral marketing platform and Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has made its real-time personalization technology available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace for Oracle Commerce Cloud customers.

"Our collaboration with Oracle Commerce Cloud makes it easier for the Oracle community to apply behavioral marketing on their commerce site to their email and web campaigns," said Barry Clark, vice president of business development at SmarterHQ, in a statement. "We've made it easy for customers to get started just by downloading the SmarterHQ app directly from the Oracle Cloud Marketplace."

Oracle Cloud users who download the SmarterHQ app will be able to set up customer segments in seconds based on any customer interaction with their website, product catalog, and brick-and-mortar stores. Marketers will be able to create personalized website and email experiences based on real-time interactions with campaigns, such as cart and browse abandonment, welcome series, email collection lightboxes, website geo-targeting, and more. Utilizing the shopper's previous behaviors, marketers can bring customers back to the website with campaigns, such as back in stock, low inventory, price drop, new products, disengaging customer, product recommendations, and more.

"SmarterHQ for Oracle Commerce Cloud has made it incredibly easy to match products to a customer based on any interaction they have with our website," said Pamala Cutler, digital marketing and e-commerce manager at Berkshire Blanket and Home Co., in a statement. "Not only have we seen an increase in revenue for personalized segments, but we've also seen a significant increase in customer engagement when automating relevant, personalized messages."

