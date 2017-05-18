Zyme Enhances zyme cloud platform 3.0

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Driving Intelligent Customer Service with Knowledge Management Zyme, a provider of channel data management (CDM) technology, has enhanced zyme cloud platform 3.0, which offers features and enhancements that provide even greater channel data accuracy and processing speeds, more powerful analytics and additional tools to optimize and grow partner networks. Zyme's CDM platform transforms raw channel data into intelligence using proprietary technologies and rich content libraries. The latest version of Zyme's CDM cloud platform delivers faster data processing and greater accuracy through channel intelligence to identify market opportunities and partners, better target customers, generate demand, and find the right path to market. Zyme's TrueID and TruePay engines, and the comprehensive databases of channel partners, retailers, products, and locations, work in tandem to increase channel data accuracy. With this increased visibility, Zyme customers can assign sales and territory credits and pay out sales commissions. Zyme's TruePay engine enables users to process trillions of transactions in a few hours to calculate rebates, loyalty points, and other incentives. Zyme has also added new data analytics and visualization capabilities to its platform. Its Advanced Integrity Analytics automatically highlight incorrect data submissions, grey market activities, unusual inventory build up, or potential stock-outs. It also upgraded its zymeIncentives product to manage manufacturers' special pricing agreements and ship and debit programs. Zyme also introduced zapDiscovery, an analytics and data visualization capability that lets users build and consume self-serve analytics alongside Zyme's best practices and guided analytics dashboards. Finally, the enhanced Zyme platform helps make data sharing easy. Zyme's Data Network Support service offers channel partners and manufacturers live support to deal with last-mile data quality challenges. "With the latest upgrades to the Zyme CDM platform and the addition of new professional services and support, Zyme continues to lead a transformation in channel sales that enables companies to increase revenue with smaller investments," said Ashish Shete, Zyme's vice president of customer solutions, in a statement. "Global enterprises are increasingly waking up to the enormous value that they can unlock by optimizing channel performance, and we look forward to bringing these benefits to an even larger customer base." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/