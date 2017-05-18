Logo
Merkle Becomes a Snapchat Partner for Audience Match
The partnership expand's Merkle's reach with Snapchat's consumer data.
Posted May 18, 2017
Merkle, a performance marketing agency, has become a Snapchat Audience Match API Partner. Through the audience match API, Snapchat will enable advertisers to take CRMl data, such as email and mobile ID, and anonymously match it with Snapchat's consumer data to reach more consumers.

Through M1, Dentsu Aegis Network's people-based marketing platform, companies can improve their engagement with customers. The combined solution enables audiences to be targeted on a personal level with more relevant ads across mobile devices. This presents a new channel for reaching the 150 million daily active Snapchat users worldwide, with more than 60 million of them in the United States and Canada.

"We are excited to partner with Snapchat, one of the fastest-growing, people-based marketing platforms, for its audience match program," said John Lee, chief product and data officer at Merkle, in a statement. "This powerful tool will be a game-changer in the marketplace as well as an exciting development for our clients."

