Xactly Launches Xactly Insights for Sales Prescriptive analytics and sales performance insights round out the new offering. Page 1 Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Xactly, a provider of cloud-based sales incentive solutions, has released an updated version of Xactly Insights, Xactly Insights for Sales, empowering sales leaders to accelerate their team performance with incentive intelligence. It provides a cohesive view of performance across the entire organization with prescribed courses of action to adjust behaviors. These insights are based on machine learning. Leveraging Xactly Insights for Sales, leaders can now compare sales performance and compensation by teams, regions, managers, or custom groups and leverage actionable insights to proactively adjust rep behaviors. Xactly Insights for Sales includes the following features and capabilities: Sales leader dashboard, with a guided experience driven by natural language to access, compare, and drill-down into critical sales performance indicators, including quota performance and ranking across the entire sales organization and scorecards at the individual rep level to reveal year over year comparisons and performance scoring as well as predicted risk of turnover;

Next-best action recommendations, with prescriptive analytics and machine learning indicating performance issues and opportunities, with alerts for team and individual performance discrepancies, indicating turnover risk, and notifications when additional coachingis needed;

Deeper learning, with new algorithms providing internal rep retention and tenure to see industry benchmark information side-by-side; and

Benchmarking that combines multiple internal and industry data to correlate pay and performance data. "The benchmarking data and analytics that we're providing in Xactly Insights for Sales gives managers visibility into key sales intelligence that they've never had before in a single, centralized location," said Christopher Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly, in a statement. "With prescriptive analytics driven by applied machine learning, Xactly has once again raised the bar for sales performance management, innovating new ways to positively impact revenue generation." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/ Related Articles Xactly Introduces Xactly Insights for SMBs Xactly Strategic Services uses Insights to optimize sales compensation management. Related Best Practices White Papers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes

Sponsored By: Informatica