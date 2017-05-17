Xactly Launches Xactly Insights for Sales

Leveraging Xactly Insights for Sales, leaders can now compare sales performance and compensation by teams, regions, managers, or custom groups and leverage actionable insights to proactively adjust rep behaviors.
Xactly Insights for Sales includes the following features and capabilities:
- Sales leader dashboard, with a guided experience driven by natural language to access, compare, and drill-down into critical sales performance indicators, including quota performance and ranking across the entire sales organization and scorecards at the individual rep level to reveal year over year comparisons and performance scoring as well as predicted risk of turnover;
- Next-best action recommendations, with prescriptive analytics and machine learning indicating performance issues and opportunities, with alerts for team and individual performance discrepancies, indicating turnover risk, and notifications when additional coachingis needed;
- Deeper learning, with new algorithms providing internal rep retention and tenure to see industry benchmark information side-by-side; and
- Benchmarking that combines multiple internal and industry data to correlate pay and performance data.
"The benchmarking data and analytics that we're providing in Xactly Insights for Sales gives managers visibility into key sales intelligence that they've never had before in a single, centralized location," said Christopher Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly, in a statement. "With prescriptive analytics driven by applied machine learning, Xactly has once again raised the bar for sales performance management, innovating new ways to positively impact revenue generation."