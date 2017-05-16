Lotame Partners with Survata to Create Segment Validation

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Driving Intelligent Customer Service with Knowledge Management Lotame, providers of a data management platform and exchange, today announced a partnership with advertising research and market research company Survata to create Segment Validation to help users conduct custom research and activate against exact audiences. Survata can interview consumers who are in an advertiser's segments, which lets marketers validate that third-party segments reflect what they intended to purchase. Survata's publisher network has the requisite scale and Lotame has more than 8 billion data points in these segments to enable this validation, creating a universal metric for the industry. This server-to-server integration also allows for the tracking and measurement of survey responses, which can then be combined with other first-, second- and third-party data segments via the Lotame DMP. Marketers will be able to conduct segment validation and audience profiling as well as custom segment creation. Behavioral data can also be made available on survey respondents. Users can measure for ad effectiveness at any time during their campaigns. "Our exclusive partnership on Segment Validation with Lotame is exciting for many reasons," said Chris Kelly, Survata's CEO, in a statement. "This integration creates an industry standard for validating segments, so advertisers truly reach the audience they want to reach. Beyond that, brands, agencies, and media companies can now easily access Survata's other applications, such as ad effectiveness, via Lotame. We're thrilled to enable marketers to save time and expand their capabilities with Lotame's help." "Lotame is dedicated to empowering our clients to effectively complete as much of their advertising execution as possible within our single platform," said Laura Lewellyn, senior director of market innovation at Lotame, in a statement. "By partnering with Survata to launch a new ratings currency, we're leading the charge for substantiated research segments. Clients can easily add more first-party research data to their data library and put it to action for their marketing plans, in essence extending DMP functionality to become a research and planning tool." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/