Evergage Adds Firmographic Data to B2B Detect

Evergage, a real-time personalization platform company, is now incorporating more rich firmographic data into its Evergage B2B Detect product to help companies drive and improve their personalization and account-based marketing (ABM) initiatives. Introduced two years ago, Evergage B2B Detect, to date, has empowered marketers to deliver personalized content, messages, and experiences in real time, based on visitors' industries, company names, and geography. Now automatically pulling in firmographic data from more than 35 million companies, the solution can do the following: Trigger personalized experiences based on a deep understanding of each visitor's organization, including number of employees, revenue, technologies in use, and more;

Put the most relevant content and messaging in front of key prospects immediately, while improving engagement with specific accounts and industry segments; and

Put the most relevant content and messaging in front of key prospects immediately, while improving engagement with specific accounts and industry segments; and

Provide valuable insights on anonymous website traffic to better understand the nature and composition of their visitor bases. Additionally, as part of this enhancement, Evergage has updated its unified customer profile (UCP) to include extensive account-level details. Providing marketers with a holistic view of each individual visitor and company, including all digital interactions with their company, the updated account view of the UCP now automatically includes each company's logo, description, revenue, number of employees, contact information, social media links, and more. "Other companies charge a premium to use firmographic data, but we believe that high-impact personalization shouldn't be cost-prohibitive. Evergage gives B2B companies everything they need for analyzing their anonymous traffic and delivering powerful personalization, including the ability to segment and tailor experiences for target accounts and industries," said Andy Zimmerman, Evergage's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "With our machine-learning algorithms, marketers can also personalize at the one-to-one level, delivering unique experiences based on each person's in-the-moment interests, actions, and intent. No other solution provides these comprehensive capabilities for delivering spot-on, maximally relevant, real-time experiences."