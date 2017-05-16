SugarCRM Launches Sugar 7.9

SugarCRM today released Sugar 7.9, the latest version of its CRM system, with a redesigned quote management feature.

SugarCRM also added features like drag-and-drop line-item reordering; click-to-group, which allows users to add and group line items; and new capabilities to export quotes so sales reps can show potential customers pricing options. Now, Sugar users can more easily edit and revise pricing options while negotiating with customers.

Additional new features of Sugar 7.9 include the following:

Next-Generation Reporting on trends and aberrations.

Advanced Workflow Improvements to address more complex business use cases, improves the design and update processes, trigger processes based on fields changing to/from specific values. The solution also offers additional operators for evaluating text fields and additional variable user options for record assignment.

Performance through an improved data query framework by enabling administrators to execute the same (or similar) SQL statements repeatedly. The updated framework also improves database scalability and security.

"Sugar 7.9 provides provides a wealth of new features to ensure that companies of any size can exploit the fundamental values of CRM," said Rich Green, chief product officer at SugarCRM, in a statement. "With this release, we are focusing on innovating in the the core CRM features that matter the most to sales and support professionals."

The last Sugar CRM update, version 7.8, was released in December.

