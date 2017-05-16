Hootsuite Launches Hootsuite Impact and Hootsuite Valie Realization

Hootsuite, providers of a platform for social media management, today launched Hootsuite Impact, following the acquisition of social analytics company LiftMetrix in February. Hootsuite is also launching Hootsuite Value Realization services to help companies measure and maximize the business impact of their investment in social media.

Hootsuite Impact is integrated into the Hootsuite Platform to give organizations a complete view of their owned, earned, and paid social initiatives in one dashboard. It integrates seamlessly with web analytics solutions like Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics, along with business intelligence (BI) tools such as Tableau so marketers can compare social data to other marketing efforts and share it with additional teams. With Hootsuite Impact marketers can identify, measure, and track campaigns.

With Hootsuite Value Realization services, Hootsuite's experts will provide ROI consultation and work with companies to assess the people, processes, and technology required to create a measurement framework and establish metrics that deliver actionable insights.

"Hootsuite's goal is to enable organizations to leverage social data to drive business outcomes. With Hootsuite Impact and our Hootsuite Value Realization services, we want to be our customers' trusted partner in proving and growing the value of social across their organizations," said Matt Switzer, senior vice president of strategy and corporate development at Hootsuite, in a statement.

