PandaDoc Partners with Zoho CRM

PandaDoc, providers of digital transaction management solutions, is now available on Zoho Marketplace.

"Zoho has been an amazing ally over the last year, and we are very excited about this new partnership with them," stated PandaDoc CEO, Mikita Mikado, in a statement. "As we have integrated PandaDoc's complete platform with Zoho CRM and made it available on Zoho Marketplace, customers will now be able to use PandaDoc more easily and seamlessly."

"We want our customers to get the most out of Zoho. For this, we offer a wide range of powerful extensions on Zoho Marketplace that increase the capability of Zoho products, like Zoho CRM, and help businesses be more efficient and productive," said Raju Vegesna, chief evangelist at Zoho, in a statement. "We are delighted that PandaDoc has joined Zoho Marketplace. Our customers will now have complete access to their robust document automation platform. PandaDoc, in turn, can sell their solution to Zoho's vast user base."