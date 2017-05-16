Surefire Local Launches Cloud Marketing Platform for Local Businesses

Surefire Local has released the Surefire Local Marketing Cloud, a marketing automation platform providing local business owners a comprehensive overview of the most essential elements of their digital marketing presence.

Built exclusively for hyper-local businesses and enterprises with multilocation franchisees, dealers, and distributors, the Surefire Local Marketing Cloud consolidates digital marketing activities— from Google AdWords campaigns and organic search to email marketing, social media and even reviews—into one tool with a single, secure login. Cloud users can use the dashboard to manage and act on customer leads.

The Surefire Local Marketing Cloud offers the following features:

Advertising, allowing users to start campaigns from Google AdWords, Facebook, and more;

Mobile Lead Management, providing lead notifications on any smartphone and allowing users to trigger automatic drip email marketing campaigns;

Content Publishing, providing a workflow to manage and publish new website and social media content;

Online Visibility, allowing users to create business listings across more than 7 directories, instantly make changes, and publish new or seasonal offers;

Reputation Management, allowing staff to monitor and respond directly to reviews; and

Analytics & Benchmarking, alerting users to which channels are giving the most return and how the business is performing against competitors.

The Surefire Local Marketing Cloud centralizes all leads from phone calls, web forms, and reviews in one unified tool, along with Google Analytics and Google Search Console.

"What's most exciting about the Surefire Local Marketing Cloud is that it gives local businesses one secure login to access everything they need to operate online, saving them valuable time," said Chris Marentis, CEO and founder of Surefire Local, in a statement. "We have created a simple, unified platform that gives full control of digital marketing to the business owner." "We've recently begun using the Surefire Local Marketing Cloud and have found it extremely useful in the day-to-day running of our company's online presence," said Mike Slovin, marketing manager at Homecraft, in a statement. "The ease of managing our reviews through the reputation page is second to none. The new cloud has even helped me cut down the total time I spend daily on checking out all the different aspects that I monitor by accumulating everything I need to view into one site. Also, the ability to directly manage our lead flow through the interface is quite helpful. I can't wait to be able to utilize the feature that will send leads directly to my iPhone."

The Surefire Local Marketing Cloud is rebranded from SurePulse, the name for the beta version of the platform.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com