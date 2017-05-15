Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Call Loop, a provider of voice broadcasting and SMS marketing, has integrated with HubSpot, enabling users to create text to join campaigns as part of HubSpot customers' integrated marketing strategies. "Everyone is on their phone these days, and texting has become the to go-to communication channel for connecting with people," said Chris Brisson, founder and CEO of Call Loop, in a statement. "We're excited to give HubSpot customers a simple way to start building their SMS marketing list and capturing email address leads from text messages." By leveraging Call Loop’s text to join software, HubSpot users can start promoting and marketing keywords to create automated multichannel marketing campaigns. With Call Loop’s SMS marketing software, users can build mobile lists and send voice and text messages to contacts with HubSpot's Workflows. "There's no coding necessary to utilize this new integration," Brisson said. "In less than five minutes HubSpot users can start capturing leads with text messages and add them to their lists automatically." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/