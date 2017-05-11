Boxever Launches Customer Intelligence Cloud on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Boxever, a provider of omnichannel personalization and Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has released its Customer Intelligence Cloud application on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

Boxever's Customer Intelligence Cloud application helps marketers personalize across channels through an integration to Oracle Responsys, part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud. Users can deliver cross-channel engagement and real time personalization in their vertical markets.

"We're thrilled to be an Oracle Marketing AppCloud partner," said David O'Flanagan, CEO and co-founder of Boxever, in a statement. "We've interacted with Oracle informally throughout the years and recognize the great synergy that Boxever technology has with Oracle Marketing Cloud in supporting customers' data-driven marketing objectives. By formalizing our relationship, we're committed to delivering new solution options for Oracle customers where high-volume, omnichannel strategies require high levels of automation, superior personalization, and real-time engagement."

