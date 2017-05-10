Oracle Launches API Platform Cloud Service

Related Whitepapers The Fundamentals of Effective Customer Experience From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Designing an Intelligent Contact Center for Competitive Advantage Driving Intelligent Customer Service with Knowledge Management Oracle today expanded the integration offerings of its Cloud Platform with the launch of Oracle API Platform Cloud Service. The new service combines Oracle's API management with the API-first design and governance capabilities of the recently acquired Apiary, delivering a solution for designing, prototyping, documenting, testing, and managing the proliferation of critical APIs. By providing users with a comprehensive API management experience, the service aims to empower them to easily handle changing business demands while simultaneously providing visibility into API usage for improved financial control of digital assets. "Our partnership and eventual acquisition of Apiary gave us insights into the needs of more than 250,000 Apiary developers to ensure Oracle API Platform Cloud provided the necessary API management to complement Apiary’s leadership in API Design. This resulted in Oracle being able to deliver a complete end-to-end API life cycle from design through management and governance,” says Amit Zavery, senior vice president at Oracle Cloud Platform. The service also looks to reduce the complexity of transforming on-premises API solutions for the cloud, with the goal of helping companies succeed in the digital economy. Users can grant external developers and partners access to data locked behind firewalls, inside applications, and within data stores, a feature that aims to inspire innovation from multiple parties. Additionally, the service allows developers to easily manage interfaces for various audiences. There are a number of specific capabilities provided by the service. Users can create APIs on top of existing services to open access to data inside legacy apps and data stores, assign industry-standard security and threat protection features to APIs, and, with a single click, choose between deployment on-premises, in the Oracle Cloud, or through third-party clouds. Users can also browse a list of proven APIs from Oracle and other sources, register third-party apps for seamless API utilization, and view API metrics via a single dashboard. "Many legacy API Management solutions were originally developed for on-premises-only deployments, which have different security issues, additional installation complexity, and frequently were designed as isolated middleware solutions instead of part of a comprehensive and unified PaaS solution," Zavery says. "With Oracle API Platform, there is no need to cobble together a collection of disparate decoupled PaaS components to create an integrated PaaS solution. With Oracle, it’s all pre-integrated. Oracle API Platform does provide customers the option to deploy the solution in the data center of their choice as well as run in a hybrid manner, allowing customers the flexibility of running the API gateway in the data center of their choice or any public cloud.” Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/